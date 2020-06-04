By EUobserver

French citizens were able to download the contact-tracing 'StopCovid app' on their devices from Tuesday despite an ongoing debate over privacy concerns, France24 reported. The app was made available on the same day citizens were allowed to go to restaurants, cafés, parks and museums. The government said that the app, which is based on a centralised system, does not track the user's location and deletes their data after two weeks.