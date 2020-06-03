By EUobserver

People of Bangladeshi origin had twice the death rate from Covid-19 compared to white British nationals, according to a new study by Public Health England, a government offshoot. People of Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, and other Asian, Caribbean, or African origins had 10-50% higher rates. Some demographics were also more prone to other health conditions, such as obesity or heart disease, weakening immune systems. Poorer living conditions were another factor.