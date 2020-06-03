Wednesday

British study looks at ethnic gulf in Covid death rates

By

People of Bangladeshi origin had twice the death rate from Covid-19 compared to white British nationals, according to a new study by Public Health England, a government offshoot. People of Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, and other Asian, Caribbean, or African origins had 10-50% higher rates. Some demographics were also more prone to other health conditions, such as obesity or heart disease, weakening immune systems. Poorer living conditions were another factor.

New Greek rules stigmatise NGOs working with migrants

New rules in Greece single out NGOs that work with refugees and asylum, in what the Athens government say is a bid to create greater transparency. But refugee groups say the rules are discriminatory and follow an anti-NGO pattern.

Green Deal

Row looming over 8.8 percent cut in CAP budget

The European Commission said on Tuesday that the updated budget for the Common Agrculture Policy will make farms "green, digital and more resilient". Meanwhile, countries like France and Spain welcomed the commission proposal as a step in the right direction.

EU calls George Floyd's death 'abuse of power'

The EU's top diplomat said the death of a black American in policy custody was an "abuse of power", while a top liberal MEP on data privacy said the US government actions raise questions on EU-US cooperation.

Column

The slow death of EU Christian Democracy

Before World War Two, Christian parties' commitment to democracy was far from unequivocal. But after the war, Christian Democratic parties adopted a political formula that brought them political domination in much of western Europe for two decades.

Opinion

Anti-Roma hatred on streets of Budapest

Remarkably, no national or EU leader has yet publicly condemned the aggressive and open dissemination of violent hate speech in Hungary's capital. Only Budapest's mayor Gergely Karácsony has raised his voice in protest.

