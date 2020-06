By EUobserver

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has said US president Donald Trump lacked the authority to unilaterally re-invite Russia to the G7 group of powerful states. "The prerogative of the G7 chair, in this case the United States ... is to issue guest invitations ... [that] reflect the host priorities," he said. "Changing membership or changing the format on a permanent basis is not the prerogative of the G7 chair."