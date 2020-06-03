Ticker
EU: Coronavirus not 'high-level' threat to workers
By EUobserver
The EU Commission decided on Wednesday to classify the new coronavirus as a mid-level threat to workers, a move that allows employers to apply less stringent safety measures in the workplace than if the virus was deemed a high risk, Reuters reported. The decision will impact on companies' costs in fully restarting business activity and workers' safety. The commission said it consulted with scientists and the World Health Organisation.