Ticker
Former PM May mauls Johnson on Brexit and corona
By EUobserver
Former UK prime minister Theresa May has launched a double attack on Boris Johnson's government, the Guardian reports. Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, she warned about the security implications of a final no-deal Brexit, leading to loss of intelligence and data cooperation with Europe. She also warned against his coronavirus quarantine plans, saying a 14-day quarantine period for incoming foreigners would harm British trade and jobs.