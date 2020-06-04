Thursday

4th Jun 2020

Former PM May mauls Johnson on Brexit and corona

Former UK prime minister Theresa May has launched a double attack on Boris Johnson's government, the Guardian reports. Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, she warned about the security implications of a final no-deal Brexit, leading to loss of intelligence and data cooperation with Europe. She also warned against his coronavirus quarantine plans, saying a 14-day quarantine period for incoming foreigners would harm British trade and jobs.

Coronavirus

EU Commission slammed for Covid-19 'mid-threat' ranking

The European Commission classified on Wednesday the coronavirus as a "mid-level" threat to workers, drawing criticism from socialist lawmakers and trade unions because the decision allows businesses to apply less stringent safety measures in the workplace.

Coronavirus

Belgium re-opens, with restrictions, on 8 June

From 8 June Belgium reopens bars, restaurants, fitnessclubs and other activities, as long as people keep 1.5 meter of social distancing. Traveling will also be possible to other European countries if these agree.

Opinion

Europe's last stand for the two-state solution?

European governments, despite their different policy sensibilities, are still united in their support for a two-state solution. This may be the last chance Europe has to defend this goal.

News in Brief

  1. EU job losses tell tale of pandemic damage
  2. Former PM May mauls Johnson on Brexit and corona
  3. Merkel calls off EU-China summit due to pandemic
  4. Merkel to spend €130bn on German recovery
  5. EU Commission wants new agency on innovation
  6. Leaders to discuss EU budget online, 2nd summit likely
  7. EU Commission proposes €585m for Syria crisis refugees
  8. Germany reopens borders to Europe on 15 June

Latest News

  1. Kosovo to restart EU/US-led Serbia talks
  2. EU Commission slammed for Covid-19 'mid-threat' ranking
  3. EU Commission seeks help as hundreds stuck off Malta coast
  4. Belgium re-opens, with restrictions, on 8 June
  5. Europe's last stand for the two-state solution?
  6. The perfect crime? Pesticides - low risk, minimal sanctions
  7. New Greek rules stigmatise NGOs working with migrants
  8. Row looming over 8.8 percent cut in CAP budget

