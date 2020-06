By EUobserver

Some 397,000 people lost their jobs in the EU in April, as the pandemic continues to wreak economic harm, the European Commission has noted. The losses pushed unemployment rates from 6.4% in March to 6.6%. They also pushed youth unemployment (under 25s) from 14.6% to 15.4%. Unemployment peaked in the EU in 2013, at the height of the sovereign debt crisis, reaching 11.5% overall and over 25% for young people.