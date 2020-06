By EUobserver

Russia's second-largest city, St Petersburg, issued 1,552 more death certificates in May 2020 than in May 2019 (a 30 percent hike), even though the city's official coronavirus death toll is just 172 so far, Reuters reports. The disparity casts fresh doubt on the credibility of Russia's pandemic figures, which make Russian president Vladimir Putin look as though he handled the crisis far better than the rest of the world.