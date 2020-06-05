Ticker
New EU cloud computing platform 'moonshot'
By EUobserver
A group of French and German companies have established a legal entity to run a European cloud computing platform called Gaia-X, aiming to compete with US and Chinese tech giants. These include Deutsche Telekom, Siemens, and Atos - formerly headed by the commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton. German economy minister Peter Altmaier described Gaia-X as a "moonshot" on Thursday. The launch for Gaia-X is expected in early 2021.