Friday

5th Jun 2020

Ticker

New EU cloud computing platform 'moonshot'

By

A group of French and German companies have established a legal entity to run a European cloud computing platform called Gaia-X, aiming to compete with US and Chinese tech giants. These include Deutsche Telekom, Siemens, and Atos - formerly headed by the commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton. German economy minister Peter Altmaier described Gaia-X as a "moonshot" on Thursday. The launch for Gaia-X is expected in early 2021.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Coronavirus

Commission plans strategy to 'maximise' vaccine access

The EU Commission plans a vaccine stategy to make sure all citizens have access to it once it is ready, while it is also seeking to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies on securing the vaccine.

Feature

How spies use women to steal EU secrets

"Thou shalt not sleep around while on delegation" should be the "11th commandment" for EU diplomats, as spies continue to use Cold War-type "honey-traps" in modern times.

Kosovo to restart EU/US-led Serbia talks

Restarting talks on Serbia relations will be the new Kosovo prime minister's top priority, he said, but will the EU or the US lead the process?

News in Brief

  1. Poland accused of 'blatant violation' of EU court injunction
  2. EU concerned by US approach to Kosovo and Serbia
  3. City morgues cast doubt on Putin's virus data
  4. ECB increases pandemic stimulus to €1.35 trillion
  5. New EU cloud computing platform 'moonshot'
  6. City of Berlin passes anti-discrimination law
  7. Iran hits record corona cases in second wave
  8. EU job losses tell tale of pandemic damage

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Latest News

  1. After Covid-19, deserted Venice struggles for survival
  2. Commission plans strategy to 'maximise' vaccine access
  3. How spies use women to steal EU secrets
  4. Hong Kong - when the Chinese Dream became a nightmare
  5. Right of reply: Letter from the Hungarian government
  6. Kosovo to restart EU/US-led Serbia talks
  7. EU Commission slammed for Covid-19 'mid-threat' ranking
  8. EU Commission seeks help as hundreds stuck off Malta coast

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us