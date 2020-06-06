Ticker
City of Berlin passes anti-discrimination law
By EUobserver
Berlin became the first German state to pass its own anti-discrimination law which explicitly bars public authorities — including police and public schools — from discriminating based on background, skin colour, gender, religion, physical or mental disability, worldview, age and sexual identity, Deutsche Welle writes. People can also not be discriminated against based on a lack of German language skills, a chronic illness, or on their income, education or occupation.