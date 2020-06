By EUobserver

The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday it would increase the size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme by €600bn to €1.35 trillion, the BBC reported. The ECB also extended bond-purchasing until the end of June 2021 and pledged to reinvest proceeds until at least the end of 2022. The ECB committed earlier this year to buy up to €1.1 trillion worth of bonds this year.