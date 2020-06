By EUobserver

EU countries have begun to rally round Germany in its opposition to a land-swamp deal between Kosovo and Serbia, an EU official told press Thursday, amid German fears of enflaming ethnic tensions. Some US diplomats have backed the swap, while others said they had nothing against it. EU sources confirmed US Kosovo/Serbia envoy Richard Grenell had not yet spoken to his EU counterpart, Miroslav Lajčák, despite Lajčák's overtures.