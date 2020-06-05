By EUobserver

Polish judges' association Iustitia has warned that a new disciplinary board plans to cross-examine government-critical judge Igor Tuleya on 9 June in a case that could see him jailed over procedural details. The move was in "blatant violation" of a recent EU court injunction, Iustitia said. A Polish diplomat disagreed, saying "Poland always implements EU court rulings". Police would "have to use force" to drag him into court, Tuleya said.