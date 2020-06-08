By EUobserver

The Czech Republic, on Friday, expelled two Russian diplomats after one of them drafted a fake memo about assassination plans against three Russia-critical Czech mayors, shared it with Czech intelligence, and news of it appeared in Czech magazine Respekt. "The whole case arose as a result of an internal struggle between [Russian embassy] employees", Czech PM Andrej Babiš said. Russia has complained and signalled tit-for-tat Czech expulsions to follow.