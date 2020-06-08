By EUobserver

Turkey's EU candidate status ought to be revoked due to its gas drilling in Cypriot waters, Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades has said in an interview with Politico. "Either they are compliant with the terms and conditions of any other candidate country, otherwise they could not be either a candidate or accepted," he said. Another option was to add Turkish names to an EU blacklist against its "aggressive" neighbour, Anastasiades added.