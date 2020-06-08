Monday

Cyprus urges EU to revoke Turkey's candidate status

Turkey's EU candidate status ought to be revoked due to its gas drilling in Cypriot waters, Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades has said in an interview with Politico. "Either they are compliant with the terms and conditions of any other candidate country, otherwise they could not be either a candidate or accepted," he said. Another option was to add Turkish names to an EU blacklist against its "aggressive" neighbour, Anastasiades added.

EU easing lockdowns, counting costs This WEEK

"Freedom is the rule," in Belgium, the EU institutions' home, from Monday, when bars and cafes reopen. But 90 percent of EU talks - on economic rescues and Africa diplomacy - to stay online.

Legal limbo for EU children and wives of the Caliphate

Estimates report that more than 13,000 foreign women and children are held in camps in north-west Syria. Many EU citizens who once have fled their home to join the ranks of the Islamic State are counted among the detainees.

EU warns UK to abide by Brexit political declaration

"No significant progress" has been made on the latest round of talks between the UK and EU on how their relationship should look from January, according to Michel Barnier. The EU told UK to stick to its prior commitments.

