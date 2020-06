By EUobserver

British laws forcing all arrivals from abroad, except from Ireland, to self-quarantine for 14 days or pay €1,120 fines came into effect Monday. "Science is clear that if we limit the risk of new [coronavirus] cases coming ... from abroad, we can help stop a devastating second wave," home secretary Priti Patel said. The UK still has the fourth most cases in the world after the US, Brazil, and Russia.