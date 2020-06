By EUobserver

The president of the EU's second-highest court, the General Court in Luxembourg, Marc van der Woude, has warned Germany's constitutional court risked destroying the primacy of EU law in Europe. The German court had said, on 5 May, an EU bond-buying scheme might be illegal, but that was "direct interference in the functioning of the European legal order" van der Woude said in a rare public statement, voicing "deep concern".