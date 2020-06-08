By EUobserver

The EU-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya has said it would continue its military campaign against warlord Khalifa Haftar, despite Russian warnings to back off. Its coming assault on the al-Jufra airbase, which is said to house 14 Russian warplanes and crews, risked enflaming the conflict. But the GNA, backed by Turkish forces, said it would do all it could to stop Russia establishing a permanent military facility.