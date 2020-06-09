By EUobserver

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde on Monday defended the bank's stimulus measures to protect the eurozone economy against the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic as "temporary, targeted, and proportionate". Earlier ECB bond-buying schemes have come under fire from Germany's Constitutional Court, which ruled the measures disproportionate. Lagarde said the ECB's crisis actions had been "critical" in avoiding a financial crisis on top of the economic slump.