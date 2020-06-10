By EUobserver

Large-scale lockdowns in Europe have been successful in avoiding 3.1 million deaths across Europe from Covid-19 according to a new study from Imperial College London scientists. They analysed data from Austria, Belgium, Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. "This data suggests that without any interventions, such as lockdown and school closures, there could have been many more deaths from COVID-19," Dr Samir Bhatt, study author, said.