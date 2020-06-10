Wednesday

10th Jun 2020

Ticker

French credit lockdown for reducing smoking, drinking

By

France credits the lockdown with cutting bad habits, such as smoking and drinking, according to a poll published on Monday. Carried out by Odoxa and FG2A for daily Le Figaro and Franceinfo radio, the survey revealed that most people typically engage in unhealthy practices within a social environment. Before the lockdown 57 percent of French said they drank alcohol regularly or occasionally, which dropped to 51 percent during confinement.

Top lobbyist defends alleged bully set to chair EU body

Alleged bully Jacek Krawczyk is facing possible criminal charges in Belgium following serious complaints of harassment. Krawczyk is set to become president of the EESC, an EU body. BusinessEurope, a lobbyist outfit, is speaking out in his defence.

