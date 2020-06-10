By EUobserver

France credits the lockdown with cutting bad habits, such as smoking and drinking, according to a poll published on Monday. Carried out by Odoxa and FG2A for daily Le Figaro and Franceinfo radio, the survey revealed that most people typically engage in unhealthy practices within a social environment. Before the lockdown 57 percent of French said they drank alcohol regularly or occasionally, which dropped to 51 percent during confinement.