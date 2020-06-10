Wednesday

10th Jun 2020

Ticker

France bans police from using US-type chokehold

By

French police have been banned from using chokeholds to detain suspects in light of US events, France's interior minister, Christophe Castaner, said on Monday. "It will no longer be taught in police and gendarmerie schools. It is a method that has its dangers," he said. He also pledged "zero tolerance" for racism in the police. Castaner's announcement came amid French solidarity demonstrations with the Black Lives Matter movement in America.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Top lobbyist defends alleged bully set to chair EU body

Alleged bully Jacek Krawczyk is facing possible criminal charges in Belgium following serious complaints of harassment. Krawczyk is set to become president of the EESC, an EU body. BusinessEurope, a lobbyist outfit, is speaking out in his defence.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Latest News

  1. Top lobbyist defends alleged bully set to chair EU body
  2. Nato: China-Russia axis threatens Western power
  3. 'Black Lives Matter' protests spread in corona-hit EU
  4. Three EU states willing to help Malta 'tourism boat' migrants
  5. On 'whiteness', 'privilege' and other tropes of minority identity politics
  6. EU confused on Israel, as annexation looms
  7. EU easing lockdowns, counting costs This WEEK
  8. Malta to delay launch of EU anti-corruption prosecutor

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us