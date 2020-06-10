By EUobserver

French police have been banned from using chokeholds to detain suspects in light of US events, France's interior minister, Christophe Castaner, said on Monday. "It will no longer be taught in police and gendarmerie schools. It is a method that has its dangers," he said. He also pledged "zero tolerance" for racism in the police. Castaner's announcement came amid French solidarity demonstrations with the Black Lives Matter movement in America.