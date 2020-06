By EUobserver

EU-held debt would grow to €950bn by the end-2024 under proposals for its next long-term budget, which includes borrowing on markets, US ratings agency Fitch has calculated. "But this would be backed by additional resources from member states. As such it would be consistent with the EU's 'AAA' rating, all else being equal," it said Monday, adding that the new borrowing would be "a radical change for the EU".