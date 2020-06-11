Ticker
EU urges foreign protagonists to quit Libya
By EUobserver
The EU's top powers have foreign forces to get out of Libya to restart UN-sponsored "5+5" peace talks. "We urge all Libyan and international parties to effectively and immediately stop all military operations and engage constructively," the foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Italy said in a statement Tuesday. They also called for the "withdrawal of all foreign forces, mercenaries and military equipment" in the war-torn country.