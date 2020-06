By EUobserver

Swedish prosecutors concluded on Wednesday that Stig Engstrom, a graphic designer, was the man who shot dead Swedish prime minister Olof Palme in 1986, Reuters reported. Prosecutors closed the investigation because Engstrom died in 2000. Palme was shot in central Stockholm in 1986 after a visit to the cinema with his wife and son. He was prime minister of Sweden between 1969 and 1976 and from 1982 to his murder.