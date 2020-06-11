Thursday

11th Jun 2020

Ticker

Prosecutors to question Italian PM on Covid failures

By

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte, as well as its health and interior ministers, are to be interrogated by prosecutors in Bergamo, an Italian region ravaged by coronavirus, after relatives of victims submitted 50 complaints of criminal negligence by the government earlier this week. "We spoke to the prosecutor and explained that our main objective is to find out the truth," Luca Fusco, the president of activist group NOI Denunceremo said.

'Lame' Kosovo president boycotts EU talks

Kosovo's president and the White House are refusing to speak to the EU's new Western Balkans envoy, in what the EU sees as "lame ... misguided" tactics.

Opinion

'Covid passports' for Eastern Partnership neighbours?

Belarus' incidence of the disease is currently higher than in Italy. Ukraine and Azerbaijan have counts comparable to Poland and the Czech Republic, where the outbreak had an average intensity. Whereas, Georgia compares well with Greece and Slovakia.

Coronavirus

EU still divided on recovery but Denmark relaxes position

Ahead of EU leaders' first online discussion on the EU recovery and budget plans, EU countries remain divided on the key issues in the economic package. They will need to hammer them out in person in July.

EU says Orban's new national poll contains 'fake news'

The European Commission has described a question in a Hungarian government poll as a lie meant to mislead the public. Another question in a similar Hungarian poll in 2017 forced the government to pay a fine and issue an apology.

