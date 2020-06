By EUobserver

The US has surpassed 2 million coronavirus cases, with the number of infections rising in 21 different states, Deutsche Welle reports. The new case count comes as many states ease lockdown measures and move towards a return to normal life. The death toll in the US is now almost 113,000. Meanwhile, experts at Harvard's Global Health Institute say the US could see as many as 200,000 virus-related deaths by September.