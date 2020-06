By EUobserver

"There is no doubt that Europe as a whole has been doing better than the United States in issues of race, also because we have better systems for social inclusion, protection, universal health care," the Greek EU commissioner in charge of migration, Margaritis Schinas, said Wednesday in a video-briefing by Greek group the Delphi Economic Forum. "There's ... a European tradition for protecting minorities," he added, amid US race riots.