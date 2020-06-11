Ticker
Zoom suspends activists' accounts after Tiananmen event
By EUobserver
Zoom Video Communications temporarily shut the account of US-based Chinese activists after they held an event to commemorate the 31st anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown, the activists said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Zoom confirmed accounts had been suspended but had now been reactivated, saying: "When a meeting is held across different countries, the participants within those countries are required to comply with their respective local laws."