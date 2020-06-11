By EUobserver

"Together with the European Union, we believe that annexation would not be compatible with international law," German foreign minister Heiko Maas told press in Jerusalem on Wednesday, amid Israeli plans to seize one third of the West Bank. He added he was not "enthusiastic" about EU sanctions on Israel if it went ahead, however. "The [annexation] plan will be pursued responsibly, in full coordination with the United States", Israel said.