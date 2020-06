By EUobserver

Polish president Andrzej Duda, from the nationalist Law and Justice party, told a campaign rally Sunday that pro-LGBTI values, which are espoused by EU charters, are worse than communism. "They [previous Polish generations] didn't fight for this [Poland] so that a new ideology would appear that is even more destructive" he said, ahead of elections on 28 June. The vote was previously postponed due to coronavirus.