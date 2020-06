By EUobserver

Irregular border crossings to the EU increased by 4,300 in May compared to April according to EU border control agency Frontex, Germany's Funke Media Group reported Sunday. Numbers almost tripled on the central Mediterranean route to Malt and Italy and went up 50 percent in the Western Balkans. The main route was still via Turkey to Greece. The spike came after falling numbers earlier this year, due to the pandemic.