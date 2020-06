By EUobserver

The chief of staff of EU Council president Charles Michel, Francois Roux, has resigned, he confirmed to the Belgian L'Echo over the weekend. In a tweet published on Friday, Barend Leyts, spokesman for Michel, announces that Roux will be replaced by Frederic Bernard, who had already worked as a "sherpa" for the council president. Michel is currently trying to find an EU budget compromise among the 27 leaders.