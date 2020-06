By EUobserver

The Spanish government unveiled on Monday a €3.75bn stimulus package for a "sustainable and connected" car industry, including funding for hydrogen and plans for electric cars. Spain wants to have 50,000 electric charging points by 2023 and 800,000 by 2040. According to Spanish prime minister socialist Pedro Sanchez, €1.5bn will be deployed in 2020 and the rest will be unlocked in mid-2021.