By EUobserver

Russian gas giant Gazprom will reimburse Poland's state-owned energy company, PGNiG, around €1.5 billion by July 1 for overcharging it for its supplies for years, the Polish company said on Monday following a court battle, according to The Moscow Times. On March 30, PGNiG won a case against Gazprom over its long-term contract for gas imports at an international arbitration tribunal in Stockholm.