By EUobserver

Kosovo president Hashim Thaçi and Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić are to meet for peace talks in the White House on 27 June, US special envoy Richard Grenell said on Twitter Monday. "If either side is unsatisfied with the ... discussions then they will go back to the status quo after they leave Washington," Grenell said. EU-sponsored peace talks stalled in 2018, but Europe also recently tried to revive them.