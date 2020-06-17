Ticker
EU Commission to probe Apple's App Store rules
By EUobserver
The European Commission opened on Tuesday an antitrust investigation to assess whether Apple rules for the distribution of apps via its App Store are aligned with EU competition rules. This inquiry follows separate complaints by Spotify and an e-book distributor about the playing field of the Apple Store. "It appears that Apple obtained a 'gatekeeper' role when it comes to the distribution of apps," commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager said.