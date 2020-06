By EUobserver

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told European defence ministers on Tuesday that Operation Irini had made contact with 130 suspect ships since its launch. "Operation Irini has hailed ships, since it was launched, on more than 130 occasions," he said, adding more than 100 were linked to the arms embargo and 29 to the oil embargo. Irini was set up to enforce the UN arms embargo on Libya.