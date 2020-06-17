Wednesday

17th Jun 2020

Ticker

EU transport mega-projects 'poorly coordinated'

By

A report published on Tuesday by the European Court of Auditors revealed that six of the eight multi-billion cross-border transport infrastructures audited are unlikely to be operating at full capacity by 2030, as initially planned. The auditors said this delay is jeopardising the effective functioning of five out of nine multinational corridors. The main reason for the delay was that projects were "poorly coordinated" between countries.

Opinion

EU budget: Don't repeat the austerity of 2008

European leaders have a historic choice on Friday when they dial-in to discuss how to stop a health crisis turning into a social one: will they learn the lessons of 2008, or opt again for austerity and short-term self-preservation?

Column

George Floyd: What US polarisation means for Europe

Practically nobody in Germany knows of Mercedes Kierpacz. The 35-year old mother of two was working in a kiosk in the German city of Hanau on the evening of 19 February when a man shot her dead.

Podcast

Data and Dystopia

Despite concerns about civil liberties and activities of companies like Clearview AI and Palantir, EU authorities are shaping a new industrial policy around artificial intelligence.

