Ticker
EU transport mega-projects 'poorly coordinated'
By EUobserver
A report published on Tuesday by the European Court of Auditors revealed that six of the eight multi-billion cross-border transport infrastructures audited are unlikely to be operating at full capacity by 2030, as initially planned. The auditors said this delay is jeopardising the effective functioning of five out of nine multinational corridors. The main reason for the delay was that projects were "poorly coordinated" between countries.