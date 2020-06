By EUobserver

Spanish foreign minister, Arancha González Laya, said on Tuesday that the government was considering a 14-day self-isolation requirement for all those coming from the UK, when Spain reopens its borders to EU and Schengen area travellers on Sunday. "We will be checking what the UK will be doing … to see whether or not we should be introducing reciprocity," she said to the BBC's Hardtalk programme.