By EUobserver

Malta's former police chief, Lawrence Cutajar, has denied allegations he tipped off a leading suspect, Melvin Theuma, on details of the investigation into a top journalist's murder, after authorities announced a formal inquiry into his actions. Cutajar's mishandling of audio files implicating suspects was because he was "panicking" that the investigation had stalled he told The Times of Malta newspaper Tuesday. The 2017 assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia remains unsolved.