Ticker
EU attacks US sanctions on Hague war crimes tribunal
By EUobserver
"[US] sanctions against those involved in the work of the ICC [the International Criminal Court in The Hague], its staff and their families as well as persons associated with the ICC are unacceptable and unprecedented in scope and content," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday. He spoke after a White House order, last week, to impose ICC blacklists because they were investigating alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan.