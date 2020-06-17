Ticker
EU and China to hold mini-summit next week
By EUobserver
Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang is to hold video-talks with EU Council president Charles Michel and other top officials on Monday, after Germany cancelled a much bigger event, involving the Chinese president and 27 EU leaders in Leipzig, due to the pandemic, without setting a new date. The talks come amid fraying relations over China's handling of Hong Kong protests, economic espionage, and military posturing in the Pacific region.