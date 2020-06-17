Ticker
EU Commission unveils Covid-19 vaccines strategy
By EUobserver
The European Commission announced on Wednesday the EU's strategy for Covid-19 vaccines. The commission, on behalf of the member states, will use €2.7bn to sign contracts with pharmaceutical companies working on possible vaccines. "This vaccine will be a breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus, and a testament to what partners can achieve when we put our minds, research and resources together," said commission president Ursula von der Leyen.