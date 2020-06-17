Ticker
EU share of world population to sink below 4% by 2070
By EUobserver
The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday its first-ever report on the impact of demographic change, revealing that Europe's share of the global population keeps declining. While the population of EU-27 in 1960 made up about 12 percent of the world's population, it is predicted to account for less than four percent by 2070. The report concludes that there is a need to embed demographic considerations across all EU policy.