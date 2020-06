By EUobserver

The number of migrants detected trying to enter the EU irregularly in May "rebounded" to new highs, after record low figures due to coronavirus lockdowns, Frontex, the EU's border control agency has said. Some 3,500 people overall tried to do it in May, most of them via the central and western Mediterranean (where figures quadrupled) routes. Numbers in the Western Balkans went up ten-fold to more than 900.