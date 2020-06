By EUobserver

German foreign minister Heiko Maas, on Wednesday, called on both China and India to de-escalate tensions and peacefully resolve their Himalayan border dispute, which has caused dozens of casualties on both sides, Deutsche Welle reports. "These are two large countries and I don't want to begin to think about the conflict that could happen if this results in a real military escalation," Maas told Deutsche Welle in an interview.