Ticker
Court: Hungary's NGO-funding regulation breaks EU law
By EUobserver
A Hungarian law adopted in 2017 that requires civil organisations to disclose any foreign donors breaks EU law, the European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday. "Hungary had introduced discriminatory and unjustified restrictions with regard to both the organisations at issue and the persons granting them such support," the court said. Prime minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly accused non-governmental organisations funded by US billionaire George Soros of political meddling.