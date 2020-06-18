Thursday

18th Jun 2020

EU Parliament adopts green classification rules

By

The European Parliament adopted on Thursday the taxonomy regulation, a crucial legislation for the Green Deal that aims to boost private sector investment in green and sustainable projects. Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis welcomed the decision. "The adoption of the taxonomy marks a milestone in our green agenda," he said, adding that "it creates the world's first ever classification system of environmentally sustainable economic activities".

Black MEP: 'I have been a victim of police violence'

MEPs urged an end to structural racism and discrimination in Europe and the US, following the brutal killing of black American George Floyd by US police. Socialists and Green MEPs stressed the need to unblock the anti-discrimination directive.

Exclusive

Lobbyists backed election of key MEP on shipping emissions

An MEP from the European Parliament's largest political group, the centre-right EPP, is tabling pro-industry amendments on a bill to regulate carbon emissions on ships. The same MEP received campaign backing and support from industry lobbyists.

EU plans tougher checks on foreign takeovers

The EU and its member countries are worried that foreign powers, such as China and its state-owned companies will take advantage of the economic downturn and buy up European firms

