By EUobserver

Belarusian authorities have detained the main opposition candidate, Viktor Babaryko, ahead of presidential elections in August, saying he was an "organiser and leader of illegal activities, [and] tried to influence witness testimony". They also arrested his son and campaign manager on tax evasion allegations. Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has ruled his former Soviet republic with an iron fist since 1994, but protesters are preparing to test his authority in August.